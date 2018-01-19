Would you like to participate in the Fitness Awareness Study?



We are recruiting participants with overweight or obesity, between the ages of 25 to 65 years to study associations between body fat, muscle mass, and perceptions on exercise and health.



If your body mass index (BMI) is above 23 (for Asians) or more than 25 (for other races) you may be eligible. You can use the below link to calculate you BMI.

https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/educational/lose_wt/BMI/bmicalc.htm

If you are not pregnant, without any physical limitation and/ disease preventing you from being physically active, without 'physician diagnosed' diseases including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, high blood lipids, cancer, chronic infections such as HIV or tuberculosis, liver and kidney disease, not on medication for the diseases mentioned here or do not have an implanted medical device/ prosthetic limb are eligible for the study.



Pleases click on the link below to start the screening form and if you are eligible, you will be directed to the online questionnaire.

https://ttuksm.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0TmO4pA1kGdBIB7

The online questionnaire will take about 15 minutes to complete. Once you complete the questionnaire successfully, you are eligible for a draw to win a Texas Tech mug!

For more information or if you are interest in participating, please contact Dr. Nadeeja Wijayatunga, Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, Texas Tech University at nadeeja.wijayatunga@ttu.edu.



This protocol was approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.