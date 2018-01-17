Graduate Assistant for Institutional Research.
The Institutional Research Department is seeking a Graduate Assistant. The position will be a paid part-time position up to 20 hours per week with a flexible schedule. Duties will primarily include website maintenance, web application development and hardware and software troubleshooting.
Qualifications:
Proficient in C#, Java Script (JQuery) and other programming languages
HTML, CSS, and PHP proficiency
ASP.NET Framework proficiency
Web Applications Development Experience
Interactive Online Forms Experience
Database Experience
SQL Server Experience
Experience in troubleshooting computers and printers
Excellent communication skills
Self-directed, enthusiastic, creative and organized
Collaborative team player
Exceptional time management skills
Must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0
Must be enrolled full-time
MIS or Computer Science major preferred
Applications will be accepted through January 31st. Interested and qualified students should submit their resume, and three references to IRIM@ttu.edu. This is a security sensitive position. A background check and drug test are required.