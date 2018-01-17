Graduate Assistant for Institutional Research.



The Institutional Research Department is seeking a Graduate Assistant. The position will be a paid part-time position up to 20 hours per week with a flexible schedule. Duties will primarily include website maintenance, web application development and hardware and software troubleshooting.



Qualifications:

Proficient in C#, Java Script (JQuery) and other programming languages

HTML, CSS, and PHP proficiency

ASP.NET Framework proficiency

Web Applications Development Experience

Interactive Online Forms Experience

Database Experience

SQL Server Experience

Experience in troubleshooting computers and printers

Excellent communication skills

Self-directed, enthusiastic, creative and organized

Collaborative team player

Exceptional time management skills

Must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0

Must be enrolled full-time

MIS or Computer Science major preferred



Applications will be accepted through January 31st. Interested and qualified students should submit their resume, and three references to IRIM@ttu.edu. This is a security sensitive position. A background check and drug test are required.



