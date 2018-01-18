Dear Colleagues and Students:





There was a major water leak in the Department of Psychological Sciences' building. A majority of the building was damaged, including classrooms, faculty offices, laboratories, etc. Fixing the damage will require major renovations. Thus, most of the Department of Psychological Sciences’ building will be closed for the foreseeable future. We hope to have the building open again by February 2018.



The Department of Psychological Science’s faculty offices and advising office are temporarily housed in Drane Hall. The department's clinic will continue its operation in the Psychological Sciences' building during the renovations. Unfortunately, most of the department laboratories will be shuttered until the building reopens.



Please note that any Spring 2018 classes that were scheduled to be taught in the Department of Psychological Sciences’ building have been moved to different classrooms than originally planned. Accordingly, students should be on the lookout for classroom re-assignments as the semester approaches. On a related note, students who are enrolled in PSY 4000 during Spring 2018 should contact your laboratory directors as the semester approaches for guidance regarding how to fulfill your duties.



We are working very hard to minimize the impact of this situation, and appreciate your understanding as we do our best to deal with this difficult circumstance.



If you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me.



Sincerely,

Dr. Morgan