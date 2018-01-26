Best Counseling Degrees has ranked the Texas Tech University, Department of Psychological Sciences Counseling Psychology program as #2 in the nation. According to Best Counseling Degrees the ranking considered APA accreditation, EPPP pass rates, amount of time to complete the program, tuition, and licensure percentages. Editors noted that the Counseling Psychology program is "one of the top doctoral programs in counseling psychology in the country." Best Counseling Degrees' stated mission is to "share expert information about the top counseling degrees to help prospective students achieve their professional goals." This is exciting news for the Counseling Psychology program which has been accredited since 1964 and continues to graduate top students in the field. For more information see: http://www.bestcounselingdegrees.net/best/doctoral-programs-in-counseling-psychology/ Posted:

