Future Lawyers of Today is an organization that helps the students of Texas Tech University develop strong professional relationships with peers who are also interested in the law as well as law professionals in the community. Our meetings are every other Thursday at 7pm in MCOM 083. We discuss fundraising, social, and community service events as well as LSAT and Law School application prep. FLT helps develop resumes, professionalism, and court room etiquette. Our first meeting of the semester is this Thursday, January 25th at 7pm! We look forward to seeing you there!!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

