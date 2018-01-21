This downtime is to apply security updates. Services potentially affected include the following:
- TechSHARE
- RaiderDRIVE
- SQL Server
- Depts/Orgs Websites
- Personal Websites/MyWeb
- TTU Website
- TOSM Webapps
- Web_OPAC
- Texas Tech System SharePoint Farm (sharepoint.texastech.edu)
- Xtender
- TimeClock Plus
- Banapps
- Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)
- Recruiter
- RoboRegistrar
- FormFusion
- IntelleCheck
- Online Travel System
- fsaATLAS
- ECRT
- Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)
- Axiom
- Advance Web
- MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)
- TouchNet/Banner Integration
- Banner XE Applications
- Student Registration
- INB
- SSB
- DegreeWorks
- Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)
- AppWorx Master Agent
- Jira
- Confluence
- CAS
- Cognos (All reporting)
- Stackato Production (*.app.texastech.edu)
- OraReports
- SSH Gateway
- Advise
The services listed above may experience intermittent interruptions during this time. We regret any inconvenience.