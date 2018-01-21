TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
TOSM Datacenter Downtime for Sunday January 21st between 4:00PM and 11:59PM

This downtime is to apply security updates.  Services potentially affected include the following:

 

  • TechSHARE
  • RaiderDRIVE
  • SQL Server
  • Depts/Orgs Websites
  • Personal Websites/MyWeb
  • TTU Website
  • TOSM Webapps
  • Web_OPAC
  • Texas Tech System SharePoint Farm (sharepoint.texastech.edu)
  • Xtender
  • TimeClock Plus
  • Banapps
  • Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)
  • Recruiter
  • RoboRegistrar
  • FormFusion
  • IntelleCheck
  • Online Travel System
  • fsaATLAS
  • ECRT
  • Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)
  • Axiom
  • Advance Web
  • MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)
  • TouchNet/Banner Integration
  • Banner XE Applications
  • Student Registration
  • INB
  • SSB
  • DegreeWorks 
  • Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)
  • AppWorx Master Agent
  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • CAS
  • Cognos (All reporting)
  • Stackato Production (*.app.texastech.edu)
  • OraReports
  • SSH Gateway
  • Advise

 

 

The services listed above may experience intermittent interruptions during this time. We regret any inconvenience.
Posted:
1/17/2018

Originator:
Caswell Taylor

Email:
caswell.taylor@ttu.edu

Department:
TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt

Event Information
Time: 4:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Event Date: 1/21/2018

Location:
TOSM Datacenter

Categories