A celebration highlighting Scottish heritage and the legacy of Scotland's Poet Laureate, Robert Burns (1759-1796). The event is open to the public and Scottish attire is encouraged.

Doors open at 6:00 PM and dinner begins at 6:30 PM with "Piping in the Haggis" and "The Selkirk Grace".

Activities for the evening include: Prime rib dinner, samples of Scotch whisky, reading from the poems of Robert Burns, storytelling, and traditional Scottish performances by Ed Miller (songsofscotland.com), and Piper Jones Band (piperjones.com).

Tickets: $68.75 / person

Tickets can be purchased at United Supermarkets, Dollar Western Wear, Ralph's Records, or by visiting: www.selectaseatlubbock.com while supplies last.

For more information, call: 806-742-3667 or visit www.international.ttu.edu

This program is made possible in part through a grant from the City of Lubbock, as recommended by Civic Lubbock, Inc., and The CH Foundation.

