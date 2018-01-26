From Here It's Possible: Earn TTU Credit Abroad!

Talk with the faculty leading and previous participants in programs to such places as England, France, Germany, Spain, Ghana, Russia and Cuba. Funding your trip? Scholarship information will be available. Post study abroad professional opportunities? Representatives from the TTU Careeer Center will be available to discuss professional opportunities for students with international experience.

Games, Prizes, and a Drawing for a grand prize!

Benefits of study abroad: professional and personal experiences and development.





1/19/2018



Carla Burrus



carla.burrus@ttu.edu



Classical and Modern Lang and Lit



Time: 9:00 AM - 2:30 PM

Event Date: 1/26/2018



CMLL Building, Qualia Room (basement Foreign Languages)



