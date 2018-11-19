Come to the rec at 8 for cha cha lessons taught by the tech ballroom dance team. After the lessons stick around for a social dance to try out your new dance moves as well as make new friends. The team will be going over future events as well as our lessons for the year. Never danced before, not a problem. We will go over fundamentals of the dance as well as introduce some iconic moves. Everyone is welcome, come and bring your friends.

