Due to construction on Ave. X between Glenna Goodacre Blvd. and 10th St., the bus stop for University Pointe Apartments moves from Ave. X on the west side of the complex to the northeast corner of Glenna Goodacre and Ave. X at the Suites at Overton Park.





Construction is expected to last through the spring semester. Other stops on the route are not affected. Click here to see a map of the relocated bus stop.