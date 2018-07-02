



If you are interested in working with children, being in the great outdoors or managing projects, drop by the SUB Ballroom on Wednesday, February 7th from 11am – 2pm to visit with representatives from diverse summer camps offering a variety of paid positions for Summer 2018. The Summer Camp Job Fair is open to all classifications and majors and there is no registration required!



Students have a great deal to gain from summer camp employment. A summer camp work experience offers:



· A team-oriented mindset



· The opportunity to work with children of different ages and personalities



· Leadership development



Camp representatives are looking for a wide range of skill sets from general to specific.



Bring copies of your resume and come ready to network with potential employers!



Need some help with your resume? Make an appointment at the Career Center and have a trained counselor provide you with tips. Call 806-742-2210 for an appointment.









Posted:

1/31/2018



Originator:

TONI KREBBS Krebbs



Email:

toni.d.krebbs@ttu.edu



Department:

University Career Center



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 2/7/2018



Location:

SUB Ballroom



Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

