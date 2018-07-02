If you are interested in working with children, being in the great outdoors or managing projects, drop by the SUB Ballroom on Wednesday, February 7th from 11am – 2pm to visit with representatives from diverse summer camps offering a variety of paid positions for Summer 2018. The Summer Camp Job Fair is open to all classifications and majors and there is no registration required!



Students have a great deal to gain from summer camp employment. A summer camp work experience offers:



· A team-oriented mindset



· The opportunity to work with children of different ages and personalities



· Leadership development



Camp employers are looking for a wide range of skill sets from general to specific.





Bring copies of your resume and come ready to network with potential employers!

Posted:

2/7/2018



Originator:

TONI KREBBS Krebbs



Email:

toni.d.krebbs@ttu.edu



Department:

University Career Center



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 2/7/2018



Location:

SUB Ballroom



Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

