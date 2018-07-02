If you are interested in working with children, being in the great outdoors or managing projects, drop by the SUB Ballroom on Wednesday, February 7th from 11am – 2pm to visit with representatives from diverse summer camps offering a variety of paid positions for Summer 2018. The Summer Camp Job Fair is open to all classifications and majors and there is no registration required!
Students have a great deal to gain from summer camp employment. A summer camp work experience offers:
· A team-oriented mindset
· The opportunity to work with children of different ages and personalities
· Leadership development
Camp employers are looking for a wide range of skill sets from general to specific.
Bring copies of your resume and come ready to network with potential employers!