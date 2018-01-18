



The TTU IT Division, working in cooperation with Worldwide eLearning, the TLPDC and Blackboard Managed Hosting, have determined that emergency maintenance will be required to resolve the current issues students, faculty and staff are experiencing with the Blackboard Learn environment. This emergency maintenance will begin Thursday, January 18th, at 12:00 pm and last no longer than 2 hours. TTU Blackboard services will be unavailable during this timeframe. Should you experience any issues outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

1/18/2018



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





