Lubbock, Texas, the hometown of famous artists such as Glenna Maxey Goodacre sculptor and artist, musicians Mac Davis and Ralna English and Texas Tech University alums such as singer and Broadway star David Gaschen and Wyman Meinzer, the official photographer of the State of Texas.

What is it about Lubbock that allows us to produce so many nationally recognized artists and what do the major players in today’s arts community say about the current state of the Lubbock art scene. Our panel will also discuss what the future holds as we approach the completion of the new Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, a state-of-the-art venue that will play host to numerous concerts and productions slated for completion in 2020.



