Chi Pi Omega Multicultural Sorority Information Session

Join us for our information session tonight at 5:00pm at the Bell Tower Room in the SUB to learn how to become a sister! 

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
1/19/2018

Originator:
Sarah Cumming

Email:
sarah.cumming@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 1/19/2018

Location:
SUB Bell Tower Room

