TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Chi Pi Omega Multicultural Sorority Rush Week

Join us for Get'cha Head In The Board Game tonight at 7:00pm in the SUB to learn more about Chi Pi Omega and meet our sisters while playing board games. 

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

Posted:
1/23/2018

Originator:
Sarah Cumming

Email:
sarah.cumming@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 1/23/2018

Location:
SUB

Categories