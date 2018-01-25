TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Chi Pi Omega Multicultural Sorority Rush Week

Jump on down to Jazz- A Louisiana Kitchen with us tonight at 7:00pm and learn how to become a Chi Pi Omega sister!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

Posted:
1/25/2018

Originator:
Sarah Cumming

Email:
sarah.cumming@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 1/25/2018

Location:
Jazz- A Louisiana Kitchen


Categories