TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Chi Pi Omega Multicultural Sorority Rush Week

Chi Pi Omega is calling...for you to watch Moana tonight at 7:00pm with us! Message us on Twitter or Instagram at @chipiomega for further information. 

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

Posted:
1/26/2018

Originator:
Sarah Cumming

Email:
sarah.cumming@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 1/26/2018

Location:
TBA

Categories