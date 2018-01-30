Texas Tech organizations, students, and staff members, as well as people from the public, are invited to this event showcasing Samantha Carrillo Fields and Austin M. Carrizales, Democratic candidates for the Texas House District 84 seat. This event will be an opportunity to learn more from the candidates that are vying for the opportunity to represent the desires of Lubbock community members and the university! Come out and get to know these candidates!
When? January 30th, 2018
What Time? 7:00 - 9:00 pm
Where? SUB Escondido Theatre
