Human Sciences Day 2018

Join us in celebration for

Human Sciences Day 2018!

 

January 24, 2018

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Canyon Room


Meet your

STUDENT ORGANIZATIONS

Get to know your 

ACADEMIC ADVISORS

Learn about

EXCITING COHS OPPORTUNITIES 

 

Who wouldn't want FREE Chick-fil-A?

We will be serving Chick-fil-A sandwiches, drinks, and other refreshments until we run out.

 

Want to win a FREE Apple Watch?!

Stop by and grab some free swag and be sure to take a selfie with our photo booth for a chance to win!

 

Bring your friends and show your #TTUCOHS pride for a day dedicated to all things Human Sciences!

#HSDAY18

#TTUCOHS
1/19/2018

BETH Davidson

elizabeth.davidson@ttu.edu

College of Human Sciences

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 1/24/2018

College of Human Sciences Canyon Room

