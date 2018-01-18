Here at Raider MMA, we focus in teaching our members the entry level fundamentals of take-down defense, boxing, and kickboxing! By incorporating cardiovascular workouts as well as technical sessions covering the nature of each type of fighting style, Raider MMA club provides an interactive atmosphere that gives Tech students a taste of the combat world.





-No experience needed to join!

-30 dollar dues a semester

-Personal gear: 16oz boxing gloves, mouth guard, 180 inch boxing wraps, and shin guards required (Can be found at Academy)









For further inquiries, such as schedule and location details, contact Tyler To at the following email:

