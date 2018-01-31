The autobiography “My Life in France” by Julia Child with Alex Prud’homme will be the topic of a series of entertaining book discussions.

The discussions will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 12, 19 and 26. A preview of the book will be on Feb. 12 in the Qualia Room of Texas Tech’s Foreign Languages Building. Discussions will take place on Feb. 19 and 26 in Room 309 of the Texas Tech University Library. Refreshments will be served.

Julia Child revolutionized French cooking in America and was a pioneer in food media. “My Life in France” reveals Child’s first introduction to French cuisine, her failures and her triumph with the publication of “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.” The stories focus on the years between 1948 and 1954 and detail the experiences of Child and her husband Paul while living in Paris, Marseille and Provence. This best-selling book was also adapted for the movie “Julie & Julia” starring Meryl Streep and Amy Adams.

This discussion is part of a series of group book readings sponsored jointly by the Humanities Center at Texas Tech and the University Libraries.

For more information about the book discussion series, please visit guides.library.ttu.edu/reading/julia or contact jack.becker@ttu.edu.