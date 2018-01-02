Have you worked with an undergraduate researcher that deserves recognition for all their hard work and dedication? If so, please nominate your student for the 2018 TTU Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher Award. The award will be presented to the recipient during the TTU Undergraduate Research spring banquet Thursday, March 29, 2018. Nominees must currently be enrolled at TTU/TTU HSC, an undergraduate student, and presently or recently completed an undergraduate research project.

Closing Date: 11:59 PM, March 4, 2018

Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher nomination form: https://goo.gl/forms/4tm9u6LABcI4PjmJ3