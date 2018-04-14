TTU HomeTechAnnounce

RSVP for a FREE Training for a body image promotion program.

The Body Project is an eating disorder prevention program aimed at improving body image and reducing thin-ideal internalization. This is an evidence-based, brief intervention for college students that uses dissonance-based strategies to promote a healthy body image. The Body Project is a group-based program and only 2-sessions, 2 hours each.

 

The time commitment for Group Leaders is 4-6 hours a month. Group Leaders will have the opportunity to lead the 2-session program with co-leaders. Group Leaders will learn strategies to create a positive body image for group participants, their peers, and themselves.

 

The training is free and will be April 14-15. You must attend both days of the training.

 

To learn more about the Body Project, visit http://www.bodyprojectsupport.org.

 

To get updates about groups and trainings, check out “Body Project at Texas Tech University” on Facebook.

 

If you have questions or wish to attend the training contact zohal.heidari@ttu.edu
