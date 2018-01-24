TTU HomeTechAnnounce

You can take one or two classes in London in Summer 2018! ENGL 2307 (Intro to Fiction) will satisfy part of your Core requirements (or your A&S English Lit requirments). ENGL 3307 will focus on 18th-century British literature. If you take both courses, you'll be more than halfway to completing a minor in English! And you'll get to live in London for 5 weeks, see the sites, and live with a London family! It's an amazing opportunity! Visit the program website or contact Dr. Kvande for more information! Or Stop by the Study Abroad Fair, Friday, Jan. 26 from 9 to 2:30 in the CMLL building.
1/24/2018

Marta Kvande

marta.kvande@ttu.edu

English


