Join us for Raider Awakening 58: Unwavering Love

Raider Awakening is a retreat by college students for college students. One retreat, involving around 300 students, is held each semester

The actual retreat revolves around a small-group environment, which provides retreaters with a family atmosphere. Like many spiritual retreats, much time is spent listening to different themed talks and discussing personal reflections. All students are welcome to this Catholic retreat. A Raider Awakening the sacraments are readily available for those wishing to receive.

The 2018 Spring retreat will be held February 23-25th, 2018 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Levelland, Texas.

To sign up go to https://raidercatholic.org/ra! The cost of the retreat is $50 for retreaters and $45 for staffers.

Contact raiderawakening@raidercatholic.org with any questions.

"Then Christ will make his home in your hearts as you trust in him. Your roots will grow down into God’s love and keep you strong. And may you have the power to understand, as all God’s people should, how wide, how long, how high, and how deep his love is."

-Ephesians 3:17-19

