Monday, Jan. 22nd





"Cheers to the New Year!"

Location: Student Union Building - Canyon Room

Time: 7PM





Tuesday, Jan. 23rd





"This is How we Bowl!"

Location: Main Event - 6010 Brownfield Rd, Lubbock, TX 79407

Time: 8PM





Wednesday, Jan. 24th





"MGC Showcase"

Location: Student Union Building - Ballroom Side A

Time: 7PM





Thursday, Jan. 25th





"Open Espresso"

Location: Engl/Phil Bldg - Room 300

Time: 6:30PM