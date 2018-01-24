We are looking for healthy adults from 20 - 30 and 50 - 60 years of age to participate in a research study on the effects of different surfaces and shapes in gripping small heavy objects. The study will be conducted at Texas Tech in the Mechanical Engineering building - ME 142 (Human Centric Research and Design Lab). In the study, participants will sit and move simple metal objects across a partition. Participants must be right-handed writers and must NOT suffer from motor movement impairments such as stroke, visual impairment (other than glasses), fibromyalgia, and cerebral palsy. The session will take no longer than 1 hour. Research participation is completely confidential. Experiments have already begun. You will receive $10 cash compensation.

For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Jazmin Cruz at jazmin.aguilar@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.