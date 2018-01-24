On May 12, 2012, Women’s Studies lost a good friend, Sandy River. Sandy served as our library liaison, a member of the Women’s Studies Advisory Board and provided countless other small and large acts of support and encouragement that will be sorely missed by all of us in Women’s Studies. Women's & Gender Studies and the University Library proudly announce the

About Sandy was active in professional organizations at the state and national level. Her honors include the Association of College and Research Libraries Women's Studies Section Career Achievement Award in 2007. She was selected as a Texas Library Association Tall Texan (Texas Accelerated Library Leadership Institute) in 1998. Sandy had a distinguished career of service to Texas Tech. She was active in the Women's Studies Council and Advisory Committee; she served in the Faculty Senate (1995 - 1998, 2007-2012), including terms as President and Parliamentarian. Sandy served as Faculty Senate Secretary from 2012-2013.

How do I apply? Students must submit an abstract for an individual paper by the deadline of the



Join us for a workshop on how to utilize the University Library resources to assist you in your research. We will also discuss the process for submitting your abstract, which is due February 23.



Choose one (1) of the workshops below:

January 31, 9:00 a.m. - 9:45 a.m., Library Lab 150

February 6, 3:00 p.m. - 3:45 p.m., Library Lab 150

CONTACT: Unit Supervisor/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies or Cynthia Henry, Librarian, Women's & Gender Studies, Texas Tech University Libraries and theproudly announce the Sandy River Memorial Endowment. This scholarship will provide assistance to a student at Texas Tech, with preference, to outstanding graduate or undergraduate students who present library and/or archival research in gender studies or related fields at the annual All University Conference (Spring) or another comparable outlet.Sandy was active in professional organizations at the state and national level. Her honors include the Association of College and Research Libraries Women's Studies Section Career Achievement Award in 2007. She was selected as a Texas Library Association Tall Texan (Texas Accelerated Library Leadership Institute) in 1998. Sandy had a distinguished career of service to Texas Tech. She was active in the Women's Studies Council and Advisory Committee; she served in the Faculty Senate (1995 - 1998, 2007-2012), including terms as President and Parliamentarian. Sandy served as Faculty Senate Secretary from 2012-2013.Students must submit an abstract for an individual paper by the deadline of the "Call for Proposals" (CFP) of the Texas Tech Annual All University Conference . Read the detailed CFP page to follow the official conference submission guidelines.Join us for a workshop on how to utilize the University Library resources to assist you in your research. We will also discuss the process for submitting your abstract, which isChoose one (1) of the workshops below: Tricia Earl, Unit Supervisor/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies or Cynthia Henry, Librarian, Women's & Gender Studies, Texas Tech University Libraries Posted:

1/24/2018



Originator:

Patricia Earl



Email:

patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Department:

Womens Studies Program





Categories

Research

Academic

