The Graduate Student Writing Group provides structured writing space and time to support graduate students working on large projects, such as graduate theses or dissertations. Each group will meet weekly during the semester, and the facilitator will help guide the participants in setting and reaching writing goals. The group provides graduate students with writing time with their peers, which will create a level of accountability that may be absent in the thesis and dissertation process. The Graduate Student Writing Group is sponsored by the Graduate School and the Graduate Student Writing Center.

Meetings will be held in the Graduate Center conference room. Distance students will participate via videoconferencing software.

Goals:

The Graduate Student Writing Group is not a tutoring service; instead, it provides a supportive environment for individualized writing. The goals of the group are:

1.) Supporting student efforts to complete long projects, especially theses and dissertations

2.) Providing structure for drafting and revising

3.) Helping students develop a sense of accountability

4.) Assisting in the formation of goals

5.) Encouraging the successful completion of goals