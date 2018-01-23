The TTU IT Division, working in cooperation with Worldwide eLearning, the TLPDC and Blackboard Managed Hosting will perform emergency maintenance on the Blackboard Learn system to resolve recently reported performance issues, this Friday, January 26th 3:00am to 7:00am. Blackboard services will be unavailable during this timeframe. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and we greatly appreciate your cooperation and support as we work to provide the most robust and stable learning platform for students and faculty.



Should you experience any issues outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

