On the week of January 22-26, SAB will be hosting its semi-annual poster sale from 9am-6pm in the SUB Ballroom. Stop by and choose from a huge variety of different decorations for your room!

Posted:

1/23/2018



Originator:

Andrew Villarreal



Email:

andrew.villarreal@ttu.edu



Department: N/A

N/A



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 1/26/2018



Location:

SUB Red Raider Ballroom



Arts & Entertainment