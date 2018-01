Join SAB and R.I.S.E as we host a self defense class, brought to you by the Texas Karate Institute, tonight from 5-6 in the SUB Ballroom. Refreshments will available. Free with TTU ID.

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities l 806.742.4708 l www.sab.ttu.edu l sab@ttu.edu

facebook.com/TexasTechSAB

Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat: @TexasTechSAB