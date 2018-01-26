TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
POSTER SALE!!- Last Day
Today is the LAST DAY of our semi-annual poster sale! Be sure to stop by the SUB Red Raider Ballroom anytime from 9am-6pm and find exactly what you're looking for. With a huge variety to choose from, your selections are guaranteed to be just what you're looking for to spice up your living room or bedroom!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities l 806.742.4708. l www.sab.ttu.edu l sab@ttu.edu

Facebook.com/TexasTechSAB

Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat: @TexasTechSAB
Posted:
1/26/2018

Originator:
Andrew Villarreal

Email:
andrew.villarreal@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 1/26/2018

Location:
SUB Red Raider Ballroom

Categories