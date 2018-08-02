CALUE will host the 10th Annual TTU Undergraduate Research Conference March 27-28, 2018. We look forward to highlighting the work Texas Tech has done over the past decade to engage undergraduate students in research and creative scholarship.

In addition to our traditional events, which will showcase over 250 student scholars representing a broad range of fields including humanities, performing arts, biological and chemical sciences, social sciences, and physical sciences, CALUE will also be hosting a Silent Auction during this year’s conference. All proceeds from the TTU URC Silent Auction will be benefit the Dr. Sarah Kulkofsky Scholarship. This scholarship supports Texas Tech University undergraduates engaged in faculty guided research projects.

We invite you to donate an item for inclusion in the URC Silent Auction. Some items you might consider donating:

Something you make: do you knit, paint, throw clay, write books?

Gift cards/certificates

Tutorials/lessons you provide

Themed baskets

Books, music, puzzles, games

Anything else you can think of!

CALUE will accept silent auction donation forms through March 9, 2018. Please submit one form per donated item. Thank you for your support of TTU undergraduates. We look forward to seeing you March 27-28, 2018 at the TTU URC!