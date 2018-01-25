FEBRUARY 1, 2018

12:00 - 1:30 PM

MCM ELEGANTE HOTEL & SUITES

A FORMER NASA Astronaut and U.S. Air Force pilot (now retired), COL Lindsey is a veteran of four space flights, logging more than 1,510 hours in space. Prior to his retirement from NASA in 2011, he served as Chief of the Astronaut Corps. He is currently the senior director and co-program manager of Space Exploration Systems for Sierra Nevada Corporation.



RESERVATIONS REQUESTED BY JANUARY 25, 2018

For more information, contact: info@TAHFI.org, or phone 806-698-6956

To make a reservation, please complete this form and mail to: TAHFI, 11304 Juneau Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79424 or submit by email at info@TAHFI.org. Advance Registration Deadline: January 25, 2018.



Single Registration: $50.00.

Table of 8 persons: $350.00.

Student Registration (Student ID required): $20.00.



Sponsored by the Texas Tech Institute for Peace & Conflict.