FEBRUARY 1, 2018
12:00 - 1:30 PM
MCM ELEGANTE HOTEL & SUITES
A FORMER NASA Astronaut and U.S. Air Force pilot (now retired), COL Lindsey is a veteran of four space flights, logging more than 1,510 hours in space. Prior to his retirement from NASA in 2011, he served as Chief of the Astronaut Corps. He is currently the senior director and co-program manager of Space Exploration Systems for Sierra Nevada Corporation.
RESERVATIONS REQUESTED BY JANUARY 25, 2018
For more information, contact: info@TAHFI.org, or phone 806-698-6956
To make a reservation, please complete this form and mail to: TAHFI, 11304 Juneau Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79424 or submit by email at info@TAHFI.org. Advance Registration Deadline: January 25, 2018.
Single Registration: $50.00.
Table of 8 persons: $350.00.
Student Registration (Student ID required): $20.00.
Registration payment can be made by cash, check, credit card or through Pay Pal (circle payment type)
(Checks and Pay Pal Payments should be made to Texas Aviation Heritage Foundation, Inc.)
American Express cards cannot be accepted
Name: _________________________________________________________ Phone: ______________________
Address: ____________________________________________________
Email: ______________________________
If paying by credit card, please provide the following information: Amount to be charged: __________________
Card Number: ________________________________________________________ Expiration Date: _____/_____
Sponsored by the Texas Tech Institute for Peace & Conflict.