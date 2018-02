Service Break Dates: May 21-30, 2018



Visit our



Plan early so you don't miss out on this amazing opportunity! Participants will work to protect sea turtle nests. The work of volunteers involves night patrols, hatchery shifts, collection and relocation of eggs, beach cleanup, reforestation, and small projects including construction of the hatcheries.Service Break Dates:Visit our website for more information.Plan early so you don't miss out on this amazing opportunity! Posted:

2/1/2018



Originator:

Jacy Proctor



Email:

jacy.proctor@ttu.edu



Department:

CALUE





Categories

Academic

Departmental