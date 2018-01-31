



COSTA RICA: Sea Turtle Conservation

Spend 10 days in Costa Rica working on Sea Turtle Conservation Projects! Night patrols, reforestation, and working in the hatchery will be some of the main tasks. Experience releasing newly hatched Olive Ridley Sea Turtles into the ocean.



CAPROCK CANYON STATE PARK:

Participants will be working with the trail maintenance program, specifically getting ready for the parks Wild Canyon Ultra race which will help raise money for the Caprock Canyons Restoration Project. The goal of this project is to restore the park to its natural state from some 300 years ago. It includes restoration of mixed grass prairies, rolling plains and native animals, including the beloved prairie dogs and bison seen throughout the Caprock Canyons!

Posted:

