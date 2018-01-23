Are you interested in becoming a lawyer or pursuing a future legal career? What about connecting and networking with people who have similar goals and are just like you?

If this is you, then come to the first Phi Alpha Delta general meeting of the semester! Learn what PAD is all about and how being in a Prelaw Co-ed Fraternity can help you advance your academic career.

When: January 23, 2018 7-8 pm

Where: SUB Playa Room

Also join us this Thursday for our first seminar of the semester: So You Want To Go To Law School? Thursday, 1/25 @ 5-7pm in the SUB Mesa Room

See you soon!

