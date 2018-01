This workshop will cover issues such as: · where to get ideas

· how to find a topic that editors and publishers will find interesting

· where to publish

· the process of getting published

For more information, contact jon.hufford@ttu.edu or brian.quinn@ttu.edu

1/25/2018



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 2/2/2018



Location:

Library Instruction Lab 150



