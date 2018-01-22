The levels of radon gas in our homes and schools will fluctuate. Several climatic factors affect the daily fluctuations, including the pressure differences inside and outside our dwellings during weather changes. Additionally, rain storms, high winds and cold winter weather affect the ground/soil underneath the foundation that assists in collecting radon into our homes, schools, and businesses. Use of an inexpensive short term radon test kit, under a closed environment condition, can provide an accurate representation of your dwelling's typical levels. Now is the perfect time to test with the current weather we are experiencing. Access our website for links providing free webinars to learn more about radon.