Paul Ruiz presents, "So You Want to Go to Law School"

Phi Alpha Delta will be hosting Stanford Law School graduate and 20 year attorney Paul Ruiz, who will be presenting a very honest and straightforward look at getting into and selecting a law school. If you have any interest in law school, come out, listen and get your questions answered. This event will be open to all students regardless of major or classification. Hope to see you there, Wreck Em'

Event : So You Want to Go to Law School When : Jan. 25th (5-7pm) Where : SUB Mesa Room This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

1/25/2018



Malik White-Williams



malik.williams@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 1/25/2018



Location:

SUB Mesa Room



Student Organization

