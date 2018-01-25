JANUARY PROGRAM

Faculty Research Club: Hosted by the Office of International Affairs

THURSDAY January 25th, 2018 4:00 PM EAST Suite Level, 5th Floor East Side Texas Tech Club.



Stacey Jocoy, an Associate Professor of Musicology from the School of Music, will talk about her work in Japan / Japanese culture. Dr. Jocoy’s research focuses on intersections between politics, popular devotional forms, staged music, and vernacular song of the fifteenth through eighteenth centuries.

Amy Boren is an assistant professor in the department of Agricultural Education and Communications and a rural community development specialist in the International Center for Food Industry Excellence (ICFIE). Dr. Boren’s research agenda focuses on the contributions of rural youth and women to community development in Latin America. We look forward to hearing discussion on her nutrition-related work in Central America.

Marc Lochbaum a Professor from Kinesiology and Sport Management will share information about his sport-related work in Oman and his interest in cross cultural research endeavors especially as related to Achievement Goal Theory, Self-Determination Theory, or the Big Five Personalities.

Stephen Ekwaro-Osire, a professor in Mechanical Engineering, will tell us about some of his engineering-related work in Ethiopia and be available to visit about his other current international activities.

Reagan Ribordy, Director of International Programs, will visit on the International Research and Development division’s activities and goals and share a few resources offered to assist faculty across campus.

