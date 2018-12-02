With over 30 groups looking for volunteers, this is the place to be if you are interested in community service hours. This is a come and go event to meet with groups that could use your help!



For more information, please contact Kelsey Jackson, kelsey.m.jackson@ttu.edu, or the Student Union Activities office, (806) 742-4708

Posted:

1/30/2018



Originator:

Kelsey M Jackson



Email:

kelsey.m.jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 2/12/2018



Location:

SUB Red Raider Ballroom



