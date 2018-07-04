



Tech to Town serves as an annual one-day event that brings students, faculty, and staff out into the Lubbock Community to serve, impact, and strengthen the bonds between Texas Tech University and the City of Lubbock. Texas Tech University is grateful for the support and care that the City of Lubbock provides throughout the year, and this is just a small way to say thank you.Tech to Town 2018 will take place on April 7, 2018 from 12:30pm-4:30pm. Register TODAY at https://goo.gl/ziLUKk Sponsored by The Office of the President ,Student Union & Activities, Student Government Association, the Volunteer Center of Lubbock, and TTU Athletics Posted: 1/26/2018

Kelsey M Jackson



kelsey.m.jackson@ttu.edu



Student Union and Activities



Time: 12:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Date: 4/7/2018



TBD



Arts & Entertainment

Faculty/Staff Organization

Student Organization

