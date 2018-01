AGENDA AAUP-TTU Meeting, January 29, 2018, 3PM Venue: Conference Room, Office of the Provost Welcome and Introduction: Seshadri Ramkumar Discussion Topics: a) Professors of Practice b) Third Year Review: OP Draft Update c) Campus Climate Initiative Increase AAUP-TTU Membership Any other Business Adjourn. Respectfully, Seshadri Ramkumar (aka Ram) Posted:

1/23/2018



SESHADRI S Ramkumar



s.ramkumar@ttu.edu



Inst of Environ and Human Health



Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Date: 1/29/2018



Provost Office Conference Room



Faculty/Staff Organization