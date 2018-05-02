Its Brinner time! Join The Market for Waffles at Dinner available Monday through Thursday from 4:30pm to 8pm at The Market at Stangel/Murdough.



Traditional Waffle with butter, syrup & whipped cream

Chicken & Waffles hand-battered chicken atop a traditional waffle with butter & syrup

Add Toppings to your waffle!

• Apple Cobbler

• Strawberries

• Bananas

• Assorted Berries

• Chocolate Chips

• Ice Cream

• Bacon (2 slices)

* check location for pricing & availability



Waffles for Dinner at The Market start on Monday, January 22nd and run through February 15th while supplies last.



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu

2/5/2018



Alan Cushman



alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Hospitality Services



Time: 4:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 2/5/2018



The Market at Stangel/Murdough



