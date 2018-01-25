Tour reservations for University Student Housings Tunnel of Oppression are now open. Follow this link to reserve now https://housing.ttu.edu/forms/tunnel.php. Tunnel of Oppression is happening in the Red Raider Ballroom at the following dates and times.



Wednesday, February 21, 2018

10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.



Thursday, February 22, 2018

10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.



Friday, February 23, 2018

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.