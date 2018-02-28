For the Spring 2018 semester, CISER is proud to present its annual “Research Carnival” event. The primary purpose of the Research Carnival is for undergraduate students, who are currently researching in their respective laboratories, to present their research in ways that are easily understood by people of different ages and disciplinary backgrounds. By doing so, CISER Undergraduate Researchers hope to inspire the next generation of STEM students as well as emphasize to everyone the importance of research.

Posted:

2/26/2018



Originator:

Kristen Baca



Email:

kristen.baca@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 2/28/2018



Location:

SUB Ballroom



