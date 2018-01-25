TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Summer with Psychological Sciences!

The Department of Psychological Sciences has a wide variety of fun summer course offerings, including several online. Please check us out and consider taking a course! Summer I & II in-person and online courses are listed below:

Summer 1 

  • PSY 1300 – General Psychology 
  • PSY 2306 – Child and Adolescent Psychology 
  • PSY 3306 – Personality 
  • PSY 3334 – Intro to Clinical/Counseling Psych 
  • PSY 3341 – Close Relationships 
  • PSY 4305 – Abnormal Psychology

Summer 1 ONLINE 

  • PSY 1300 – General Psychology 
  • PSY 3304 – Social Psychology 
  • PSY 4300 – Psych of Human Sexual Behavior 
  • PSY 4301 – Developmental Psychology 
  • PSY 4305 – Abnormal Psychology 
  • PSY 4325 – Drugs, Alcohol, & Behavior

Summer II 

  • PSY 1300 – General Psychology 
  • PSY 2400 – Statistical Methods 
  • PSY 3306 – Personality 
  • PSY 4305 – Abnormal Psychology

Summer II ONLINE 

  • PSY 1300 – General Psychology 
  • PSY 3304 – Social Psychology 
  • PSY 4300 – Psych of Human Sexual Behavior 
  • PSY 4301 – Developmental Psychology 
  • PSY 4305 – Abnormal Psychology 
  • PSY 4325 – Drugs, Alcohol, & Behavior
Posted:
1/25/2018

Originator:
Lindsay Greenlee

Email:
lindsay.greenlee@ttu.edu

Department:
Psychological Sciences


